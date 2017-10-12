Kourtney Kardashian Wore a Sizzling Daytime Look With a No-Bra Plunging Neckline & Statement Boots

Kourtney Kardashian took her son Mason Disick to art class in Woodland Hiils, Calif.

Even when running errands, Kourtney Kardashian delivers a show-stopping look. The 38-year-old mom was spotted on Tuesday taking her son Mason Disick to his art class in Woodland Hills, Calif., wearing a head-turning outfit you won’t forget.

Kardashian went bra-less in a black top featuring an extremely low plunging neckline. She then opted to keep her outfit casual by slipping on skinny jeans, but added glamour through her accessories. The reality TV star looped a Chanel fanny pack through her jeans and topped things off with Balenciaga’s on-trend knife leather ankle booties, which currently retail for $855.

If you’re looking to invest in some statement shoes for fall, these 4.5-inch heeled boots are definitely the way to go.

In case you missed it, Kardashian also debuted her custom see-through sandals this week. It’s safe to say, her shoe game has been super on point lately.

