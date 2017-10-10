Kourtney Kardashian Flattered Her Feet With Her Name Written on $500 See-Through Heels

As a California native, Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t have to worry about fall’s breeze — and it shows. On Monday, the reality TV star stepped out to run errands and to grab some afternoon tea in the ultimate warm-weather outfit.

She donned a dramatic black off-the-shoulder top with bow-tie sleeves that stretched all the way to the floor and an adorable pair of denim shorts. Though it’s subtle, the best part of her look are Kardashian’s customized see-through sandals.

If you look closely at her look below, you’ll see her nickname “Kourt” written on the front strap. Now, that’s how you customize a shoe, especially because the heels aren’t originally made that way. At $490, the leather shoes are commonly sold without the option of personalization. Perhaps they just wanted to try out the style on the Kardashian sister and this is the brand’s way of introducing the new look. Fingers crossed.

Kourtney Kardashian gets a drink at Alfred Tea in West Hollywood. Splash News

Marskinryyppy $490

