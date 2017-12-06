Kim Kardashian’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes $48 Luxe-Looking Slides for Kids

Kim Kardashian with North and Saint West last month.

Kim Kardashian’s 2017 Christmas Gift Guide looks a lot like you might expect — from an 18-karat yellow gold Yeezy Virgin Mary pendant necklace to Balmain Beats Studio wireless headphones to faux fur slides courtesy of Kids Supply’s recently released collaboration with Akid.

The E! star’s daughter with Kanye West, North, and niece Penelope Disick (sister Kourtney’s daughter), have been seen rocking the fluffy slip-on style since the summer, and the mogul took to social media on Oct. 1 to announce their availability to her followers.

@thekidssupply Faux Fur Slides. Available now at TheKidsSupply.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Retailing for under $50, you can snag the trendy sandals — which also come in leopard print with black soles — for a little one in your life this holiday season.

@thekidssupply Ryan in our Point Dume dress & AKid slides & North in our Malibu slip dress TheKidsSupply.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

This past summer, North West debuted the exact colorway on Kim’s social media.

Kardashian posted this photo of North wearing Kids Supply x AKID faux fur slides. Instagram/Kim Kardashian West

Shop the style below.

