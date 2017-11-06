14 Cool Dressy Shoes Kids Can Wear for Holiday Card Photos — Starting Under $30

‘Tis the season. The holidays are just around the corner, which means many families are turning their thoughts to their annual holiday card. If you’ve having pictures taken, deciding how to dress your kids can be a big headache.

Whatever your outfit, theme or setting, when it comes to shoes, simple styles are best. We’ve rounded up some the market’s best options for both boys and girls — looks with timeless silhouettes and subtle details that will stand the test of time.

Well-known men’s brand Florsheim offers a super-cool and sophisticated collection for boys. We love this fall’s update on the popular Kennett saddle shoe, which features a sleek burnished-leather finish and navy accents for a bold pop of color.

Trend king Steve Madden updates the classic chukka boot with a modern perforated design in an earthy gray shade that will complement any outfit.

For a preppy vibe, Umi’s popular David loafer is a great option. Orange stitching accents kick up the shoe’s classic navy blue suede finish.

For girls, Vince Camuto turns up the drama with its glittery black Caela loafer. Adorned with faux-fur pompoms, the shoe has a subtle glamour that’s perfect for the holidays.

If you’re in search of classic Christmas colors, Bloch has a pretty red ballet flat, detailed with a bow on the toe. The brand also offers styles in green, gold, silver and other festive hues.

Boots are a stylish — and often more comfy — alternative to dress shoes for girls. Designer label Michael Kors makes a gorgeous equestrian-inspired boot, the Parson, that pairs well with skirts, dresses and even pants.

