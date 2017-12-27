Khloé Kardashian Showed Off Her Baby Bump in a Jumpsuit on Christmas

Khloé Kardashian truly shined this holiday season, and we’re not just talking about her pregnancy glow. The reality TV star took to Instagram to showcase all the glitter and sparkle of her look from Christmas this year. Scroll through below, and all the shimmer will instantly get you pumped for New Year’s Eve.

She rocked a Yousef Aljasmi embellished jumpsuit with never-ending silver fringe and see-through cutouts that flattered her body in all the right places. Her ensemble was apparently custom-made for Kardashian, so it’s not available for purchase.

The 33-year-old mom-to-be topped off her festive holiday outfit with shiny metallic glitter pointed pumps that matched her jumpsuit perfectly. If you’re going to go for a look as bright and bold as this, Kardashian proved that it’s better to go all-out with the glam. There’s no point in holding back on the sequins if you’re already set on wearing them. Plus, nothing beats a head-turning look like hers, especially when it came down to her footwear.

For those who want to stand out like Kardashian, we found an under-$100 stiletto alternative that will make you the center of attention at any gathering. The BCBG pumps we picked out below are shiny, striking, and have padded insoles, which will make it easy for you to dance the night away while wearing them. They’re also not too high, standing at just 4 inches. They’re an affordable closet staple no one should pass up, so what are you waiting for? Get that credit card out and add them to your cart ASAP.

Buy: BCBG Heidi Pump $89.95 buy it

