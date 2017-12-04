Meet the 23-Year-Old Designer Who Started a Luxury Shoe Label in College

Kendall Reynolds, designer and founder of Kendall Miles. Courtesy image

With made-in-Italy product, detailed designs and designs fresh out of college, Kendall Miles is a new luxury label you need to know.

“My shoes are statement pieces. They are youthful, playful and super-sexy. They are also very elegant,” said 23-year-old designer and founder Kendall Reynolds. “I like to take these simple and vintage silhouettes and modernize them with cool technologies we have today.”

Reynolds began developing her Kendall Miles luxury brand during her senior year of college just two years ago and is now showing her spring ’18 collection while also preparing for pre-fall market.

Kendall Miles spring ’18 shoes. George Chinsee

“I just love embellishments and super-feminine looks. [For spring], I played around with chains and Swarovski crystals,” she added.

The line is filled with sandals, stiletto heels and unique flats, ranging in price from $500 to $2,000.

For Reynolds and her brand, the target consumer is the well-educated, opinionated, confident, strong, and a “demands your attention when she walks in the room” kind of woman. Since the launch, celebrities including Regina Hall, Justine Skye, Andra Day and Caroline Vreeland have been spotted in her shoes.

@carolinevreeland makes a show stopping entrance into the @tommyhilfiger show in our 'Pout' boot. A post shared by Kendall Miles Designs (@thekendallmiles) on Sep 29, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

The Kendall Miles fall collection is currently available via direct-to-consumer at kendallmilesdesigns.com.

