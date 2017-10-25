Kendall Jenner Risked a Wardrobe Malfunction With a High-Slit Dress That Got Stuck Under Her Heels

Kendall Jenner really embraced the popular metallic trend on Monday night in New York City. The supermodel went out to dinner in a high-slit Redemption wrap gown, and with its long silhouette, she nearly had a wardrobe malfunction as it almost got caught underneath her shoe.
Nevertheless, she gathered the dress at her waist and gracefully avoided tripping over it like a pro, which was impressive, considering she opted for 4-inch sandals.
Jenner’s Gianvito Rossi suede shoes featured a ’60s-style buckle, along with slim straps on the front and ankle.
Priced at $815, the pumps are a closet staple worth saving up for, as they’ll go with everything in your closet. From a T-shirt and jeans to a fancy night out, we guarantee you can slip these on for any occasion.
