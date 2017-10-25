Happy 33rd Birthday, Katy Perry: See Her Most Outrageous Shoe Looks Ever

In honor of Katy Perry’s 33rd birthday today, we’re taking a look at some of the most daring shoe looks she has pulled off.

Since the singer catapulted to success with retro-inspired style and a hit single, “I Kissed a Girl,” Perry has gone through several notable style evolutions. She embodied bubblegum pop in her “California Gurls” days, sporting brightly colored costumes and that infamous firecracker bra. And now, with a blond pixie cut and an edgier but still whimsical style, Perry is ushering in a new era.

⚪️Polkadot Perry ⚫️by @adamselman x @sweetbabyjamie x @congtringuyen boots by @sergiorossi light up hat by @allthreeheathers 📸 by @kevinmazur #witnessthetour A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

Playing off the thigh-high slouch boot look that’s on-trend right now, Perry has been sporting brightly colored and patterned boots on her “Witness” tour. Particularly crazy thigh-highs included a ruffled polka-dot style and a glossy Barbie pink look, both by Sergio Rossi.

On the red carpet, in addition to the stage, Perry has often opted for dramatic shoe silhouettes and styles. One of her most outrageous was at the MTV VMAs in 2014.

For the event, the “Swish Swish” singer put a twist on Britney Spears’ denim dress from the 2001 American Music Awards, and she accessorized with denim patchwork shoes — a look that’s only gotten more daring since.

Katy Perry wearing denim patchwork pumps on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

But Perry’s costume-y shoe inspiration is not limited to her own looks.

Through her eponymous shoe line, Perry offers fans the opportunity to capture her own whimsical sense of style for themselves, offering button-covered pumps, mules with candy wrappers on the heel and sneakers with a fur upper and paw print detail.

See more of Katy Perry’s crazy shoe styles over the years.

