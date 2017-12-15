Kate Middleton Made an All-Blue Somber Style Statement at Memorial With Adele

Kate Middleton attends the Grenfell Tower Memorial Service at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Adele were among those that gathered at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London today for a memorial to honor the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

BBC reports that more than 1,500 people showed up for the service. The tragedy left 71 dead, more than 70 injured, and hundreds homeless after the 24-story apartment building burned down on June 14, exactly six months ago.

For the somber occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both looked elegant dressed in dark navy ensembles, with Middleton covering her burgeoning baby bump with a double breasted wool coat from Carolina Herrera paired with a matching suede brim hat, an L.K.Bennett Frome clutch and sold-out Jimmy Choo Georgia pumps.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in London. Rex Shutterstock

Bow-embellished navy wool gloves from Cornelia James, stockings and stud earrings completed the pregnant royal’s look Thursday.

Moreover, the pointed suede heels from the famous designer are a favorite of Middleton’s, as we’ve seen her sport the simple, sleek style on multiple occasions.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing Jimmy Choo Georgia pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Grammy-award-winning songstress Adele was also on hand, wearing an oversized black coat with what appeared to be Christian Louboutin black velvet heels.

The 29-year-old hitmaker has reportedly raised money for Grenfell Tower victims through her London concerts and organized a private screening of “Despicable Me 3” for the children who survived.

Adele spotted outside of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Rex Shutterstock

Other famous attendees include actress Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford, who is the frontman of the British band Mumford & Sons. The couple reportedly sat beside Adele.

