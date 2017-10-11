Kate Bosworth Wore a Completely See-Through Dress With 5-Inch Crystal Heels

Kate Bosworth stole the show with her glistening gown at her latest red carpet appearance for the premiere of “Jane.” In honor of the film on the life of legendary scientist, Jane Goodall, the actress wore one of her most unforgettable looks yet.

She donned a soft yellow sheer Preen dress that featured an asymmetrical crystal lining that we guarantee turned heads at the event. Bosworth continued her look with accessories that kept her sparkle going, which included teardrop earrings and matching Giuseppe Zanotti strappy sandals that also had crystal embellishments along delicate straps and a 4.75-inch stiletto heel. A nude version of the shoe, priced at $995, is currently available online.

Now that the holidays are on the horizon, make note of the star’s ensemble. If you’re questioning what to wear to your next formal gathering, Bosworth proves you can’t go wrong with the see-through dress trend and crystals. Get a closer look at her incredible outfit below.

Kate Bosworth at a film premiere in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock

Giuseppe Zanotti $995

