You Can Shop the Kardashians’ Closets on The Real Real — and It Helps Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico

Fans of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters’ looks who are hoping to emulate their style are in luck: Kendall, Kylie, Kourtney and Khloe are selling more than 520 chic items straight out of their closets on consignment e-tailer The Real Real.

A portion of proceeds from the sale — which includes clothing, shoes and accessories — will go toward United for Puerto Rico, an organization that aims to provide support to those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Marìa.

The collection includes items from high-end brands such as Gucci, Giuseppe Zanotti and Stella McCartney, and less expensive items: Nike, Adidas and Puma sneakers, as well as Quay sunglasses.

As far as footwear goes, a variety of sizes are available, ranging from 5 to 10, excluding 6, 6.5 and 7.

Prices start at $45 for a pair of canvas Vans sneakers from Kourtney’s closet and run up to $3,500 for Kendall’s white alligator print boots by The Row.

While many items have already been sold, a wide variety of items are still available, with many on sale for prices far below retail.

If the Kardashians’ shoes aren’t available in your size, the sale includes one-size-fits-all items such as hats, handbags and jewelry, as well as clothing items in a wide range of sizes, from XS to XXL.

