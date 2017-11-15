Jessica Biel Stomps Out in Nude Pointy Pumps and a Lavender Jumpsuit at NBC Party

Millennial pink and baby blue may still be on everyone’s radar, but Jessica Biel is making a case for a brand-new pastel hue that should have your attention. At NBC Universal’s holiday event on Monday night in Los Angeles, the actress brightened the red carpet with the lavender jumpsuit of your dreams. It may be the middle of fall, but she looked like a refreshing dose of spring and we couldn’t be more here for it.

Her light purple look featured flattering cutouts and she also added an adorable matching headband. To finish off her outfit, Biel wore one of her favorite shoe brands, Christian Louboutin. She opted for the popular 4-inch nude pointed pumps, the closet staple that goes perfectly with everything.

Biel’s outfit really puts the color on the map and we can hardly wait to see how she styles it next time around.

Jessica Biel rocks her go-to shoe brand, Christian Louboutin. Rex Shutterstock

Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate $675 buy it

