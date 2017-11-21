Jennifer Lopez Debuted a New Hairstyle With a Skintight Dress and the Perfect Pumps

Jennifer Lopez on Monday continued filming her romantic comedy “Second Act” in style. Not only did she show everyone on the New York set her new bob hairstyle; the singer-turned-actress also donned a burgundy and navy ensemble that you’ll immediately want to copy.

She slipped on a flattering skintight wine-colored dress and layered on top a matching coat, which featured dark blue accents. To complement the blue colors from her jacket, Lopez wore pumps in the same shade. And regardless of the city’s fall weather, she seemed to have opted to not wear tights. Given all the workouts she and her beau Alex Rodriguez perform, we can’t blame her for wanting to show off her toned legs.

If you want to add Lopez’s classic shoes to your closet, lucky for you Nordstrom has a similar pair now on sale for about $70. Perhaps you can make an exception this year and start your Black Friday shopping early?

Jennifer Lopez launches a new hairstyle while filming in New York. Splash News

Buy: Sam Edelman Halan Pointy Toe Pump $71.96 buy it

