J-Lo Debuts as the Newest Guess Girl in a Sensual Ad Campaign

Jennifer Lopez is the face of Guess' Spring 2018 campaign.
Spring is already here, at least for Jennifer Lopez. The star debuted her brand-new spring 2018 campaign with Guess by Marciano today on Instagram, and it will have you wishing for warm weather once you see it.

She wore a flattering outfit in the black and white photo shoot, which featured a tied-up button-down top and skin-tight checkered shorts. Instead of transitioning the white boot trend into the spring campaign, the brand switched things up by putting white pointed pumps on the singer.

While J-Lo’s shoes aren’t available online just yet, there’s a peep-toe alternative that you can purchase in preparation for the sunny season.

Lopez mentioned that she’s been a fan of the brand ever since she was a young woman, so this partnership couldn’t be more perfect. “When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new Guess Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” she said in a statement. “When I look back at early Guess campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created.  It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for Guess’ spring 2018 campaign.”

