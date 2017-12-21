Ivanka Trump Appears on ‘Fox & Friends’ in Gianvito Rossi Pumps

Ivanka Trump discussed the Republican tax bill — which passed the Senate 51-48 on Dec. 20 — in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” this morning.

Speaking from the White House lawn, President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter sported a navy Carolina Herrera coat with beige Gianvito Rossi pumps as she explained the effects of the tax bill.

Ivanka Trump speaks on “Fox & Friends” from the White House lawn. Ivanka Trump/Instagram

On the show, Ivanka described the process of winning support from Sen. Bob Corker, who initially stood against the bill due to its Congressional Budget Office-projected $1.4 trillion increase to the national debt over the next 10 years.

“He really believes that tax relief, coupled with the administration’s deregulatory actions, will create the growth that will start to erode and ultimately eliminate the national debt that has been accrued over the last several decades,” Ivanka said of Corker.

Ivanka addressed the potential impacts of the bill on the American economy, noting that families in the lowest tax bracket would receive a $1,000 tax relief.

“We know that this is only going to increase and grow as companies bring back money that had been overseas, as companies reinvest in their businesses,” said Trump. “One of the incredible elements of the plan is the fact that for five years, 100 percent of capital expensing can be written off by companies, so it enables them to modernize — to invest back into their businesses.”

Some retail businesses are celebrating the reduced corporate tax rate, which they say allows for more working capital to reinvest into business. But others say that the bill will do little to drive sales, and argue that it is bad for the public as a whole.

Ivanka’s suede Gianvito Rossi suede pumps retail for $675 and are a favorite of Kate Middleton’s — the duchess often sports the shoes in the same blush colorway chosen by the first daughter.