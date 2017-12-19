Ivanka Trump Visits Connecticut High School in Miu Miu Pumps That Are Now On Sale

Ivanka Trump visited Norwalk High School in Norwalk, Conn. yesterday to tour a program that allows students to earn an associate degree of applied science while also earning their high school diploma.

“To see the passion and enthusiasm for bringing real life skills into a classroom environment but then coupling it with real life experience through internship creates this really beautiful, virtuous angle,” Ivanka said at the school, according to News 12.

Trump also took to Instagram to document her visit, writing, “Great visit to Norwalk Early College Academy today with IBM CEO Ginni Rometty. PTECH schools equip high school students with skills training in #STEM and Computer Science, enabling them to thrive in our modern economy. It was an honor to meet so many bright and talented students!”

The 36-year-old posted a series of photos from her visit, sharing images of herself posing with the school’s students and faculty, speaking on a panel and touring classroom facilities.

While Trump expressed enthusiasm for the program, parents at the school were less pleased to have the first daughter in attendance. News 12 also reports that some parents who oppose President Donald Trump’s views pulled their students from class after learning of her visit.

For the occasion, Trump sported a collared dress from her eponymous label. She completed her look with Miu Miu patent leather pumps, which retail for $775 but currently are on sale for $542. The pumps feature a pointed toe and pearl detailing on the straps.

Miu Miu Patent Leather Pumps Courtesy of retailer

