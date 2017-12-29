5 Shoes to Wear to Dress Up Different Styles of Jeans

Chiara Ferragni wears jeans with pumps.
For her 22nd birthday, Kendall Jenner wore jeans. But the supermodel didn’t pair hers with Adidas sneakers or Gucci loafers — she gave the look some extra flair with Saint Laurent’s $10,000 crystal-covered boots.

Denim might be most associated with casual daytime looks, but it can work for a night out, too —  just ask Jenner. Here are five shoe styles that will elevate your jeans for a dressier look.

For your relaxed-fit jeans: The glittery boot

Take inspiration from Jenner in a glittery boot of your own, paired with relaxed-fit jeans, for a comfortable look. Pick up a pair of boots at Forever 21 to get a similar look at a small fraction of the price.

Buy: Faux Crystal Knee-High Boots $88
For your straight-leg jeans: The pointy-toed pump

Pointy-toed pumps work great paired with a pencil skirt, but they work just as well with jeans. Pair them with cropped straight-leg jeans for a glamorous look.

Buy: Rockstud Metallic Leather T-Strap Pump $1,045
For your skinny jeans: The strappy sandal

Dress up your skinny jeans — this works best with a dark wash — with a pair of strappy sandals. This Michael Kors Collection style features tassels for a chic twist on a classic silhouette. And it’s on sale for more than 70 percent off.

Buy: Rosemary Suede Sandal $84.75
For your culottes: The statement mule

Lean into the ’90s vibe of your culottes with this on-trend style. A heeled mule in a fun color works perfectly for evening, and the denim keeps the shoe from feeling too formal for a more casual evening plan.

Buy: Topshop Galaxy Flare Heel Mules $120
For your cutoff shorts: The thigh-high boot

Thigh-high boots take your cutoff jean shorts to the next level. If it’s a special-occasion look, add a sparkly top or some statement earrings for maximum impact.

Buy: Stuart Weitzman Highland Boot $666
For your patterned jeans: The fishnet heel

Fishnets made a major appearance on the spring ’18 runways. Keep the fun vibe going from your patterned jeans in a pair of fishnet pumps. If you don’t want to invest in the shoes, you can pair fishnet stockings with black slingback pumps for a similar look.

Buy: Raye x Revolve Jayden Heel $82
