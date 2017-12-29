5 Shoes to Wear to Dress Up Different Styles of Jeans

For her 22nd birthday, Kendall Jenner wore jeans. But the supermodel didn’t pair hers with Adidas sneakers or Gucci loafers — she gave the look some extra flair with Saint Laurent’s $10,000 crystal-covered boots.

Denim might be most associated with casual daytime looks, but it can work for a night out, too — just ask Jenner. Here are five shoe styles that will elevate your jeans for a dressier look.

For your relaxed-fit jeans: The glittery boot

Take inspiration from Jenner in a glittery boot of your own, paired with relaxed-fit jeans, for a comfortable look. Pick up a pair of boots at Forever 21 to get a similar look at a small fraction of the price.

For your straight-leg jeans: The pointy-toed pump

Pointy-toed pumps work great paired with a pencil skirt, but they work just as well with jeans. Pair them with cropped straight-leg jeans for a glamorous look.

For your skinny jeans: The strappy sandal

Dress up your skinny jeans — this works best with a dark wash — with a pair of strappy sandals. This Michael Kors Collection style features tassels for a chic twist on a classic silhouette. And it’s on sale for more than 70 percent off.

For your culottes: The statement mule

Lean into the ’90s vibe of your culottes with this on-trend style. A heeled mule in a fun color works perfectly for evening, and the denim keeps the shoe from feeling too formal for a more casual evening plan.

For your cutoff shorts: The thigh-high boot

Thigh-high boots take your cutoff jean shorts to the next level. If it’s a special-occasion look, add a sparkly top or some statement earrings for maximum impact.

For your patterned jeans: The fishnet heel

Fishnets made a major appearance on the spring ’18 runways. Keep the fun vibe going from your patterned jeans in a pair of fishnet pumps. If you don’t want to invest in the shoes, you can pair fishnet stockings with black slingback pumps for a similar look.

