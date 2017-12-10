Holiday Guide: Great Men’s Shoes Under $200

If you’re still looking for that perfect Christmas gift and you have a strict budget, you’ve come to the right place.
We’ve rounded up top men’s picks under $200 that are sure to satisfy that special someone in your life.
Shop smarter with our hand-picked selections below.
1. Barneys New York Chelsea Sneaker
Barneys’ in house line has a number of great footwear offerings, such as this stylish hybrid Chelsea sneaker boot, which is on sale for $169 with an extra 30 percent off.
2. Swims Barry Brogue Boots
This style from Swims is a cross between a winter boot and a classy brogue shoe. Best of all, it’s on sale for 50 percent off right now.
3. Cole Haan Cambridge Wingtip
Normally priced at $260, Cole Haan’s Cambridge wingtip can be picked up on sale now. This style features a premium leather upper with traditional brogue details.
4. Barneys x Timberland 6-Inch Boot
Barneys’ BNY Sole Series collaborations offer a great way to wear classic shoes without blending into the crowd. This unique Timberland 6-Inch boot features a suede upper.
5. Clarks Wallabee
Since 1967, the Clarks Wallabee has carved out a niche as one of menswear’s most versatile and easy-to-wear shoes. They’re also one of the best bang for your bucks you’ll find in the footwear department.