How to Do a ‘Hocus Pocus’ Halloween Costume On the Cheap

Hocus Pocus
A screen cap from the film "Hocus Pocus."
For fans of campy Halloween movies, “Hocus Pocus” (1993) remains a classic.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star as three sister witches with boldly colored wardrobes, donning bright reds and greens with simple black boots.

For a simple witchy look, gather up two friends and step out as the three witches for a spooky group costume.

To get Midler’s look, purchase a curly red wig and a long green dress. Then get a green cape and belt it with an emerald jeweled belt. Finish off the outfit with a broomstick, and style the wig into buns.

For Najimy’s look, buy a black wig. Wear a coral-colored T-shirt with a plaid maxi-skirt, adding a crocheted vest  — or corset, for a more daring look, on top. Najimy’s character uses a vacuum to replace her stolen broomsticks, so to go the extra mile — bring along a full-sized one to Halloween festivities.

Parker’s outfit is just as easy to replicate: Wear a gray corseted top with a burgundy or purple skirt and a long platinum wig. For some extra flair, accessorize with fishnet stockings and a velvet cape.

Finish off all three looks with pointy-toed black booties, which can be purchased on Amazon for under $20 to help keep the costume cost down.

 

