Hailey Baldwin Turns Heads at Drake’s Birthday Party In Skintight Little Black Dress and $1,200 Strappy Stilettos

Hailey Baldwin rocked quite the outfit to Drake‘s 31st birthday on Monday. The model took her skintight little black dress by Meshki ($54) to the next level by pairing it with none other than Rihanna-inspired metallic heels that flattered her legs. Though RiRi, herself, didn’t make it to the rapper’s party, at least she was there in spirit through Baldwin’s standout shoes.

Courtesy of Dsquared2, the strappy 5-inch stilettos stole the night as she entered the venue with her friends in West Hollywood, Calif. The shoes currently retail for more than $1,200. Not only did she look incredible in her pair of heels, but it’s also proof that the metallic shoe trend isn’t going anywhere.

Hailey Baldwin wears a dress by Meshki and Dsquared2 sandals while celebrating Drake’s 31st birthday. Splash News

Next time you’re planning your next girl’s night out outfit, remember Baldwin’s head-turning look. No matter where you and your squad are off to, nothing beats a flattering LBD and eye-catching shoes that sparkle all night long.

Baldwin’s legs look great in a pair of stilettos, but she also knows how to make a style statement in a pair of thigh-high boots, one of her go-to looks.

