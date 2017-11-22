Happy 21st Birthday, Hailey Baldwin: 5 Shoes to Shop Straight From Her Closet, Starting at $60

Hailey Baldwin poses on the red carpet at the MTV EMAs in London Nov. 13.

As one of the fashion world’s most watched It-girls, Hailey Baldwin consistently pulls off stylish look after look. While she often wears high-end labels, the model incorporates pieces from more affordable brands like Doc Marten and Adidas, too.

In celebration of Baldwin’s 21st birthday today, shop some of her shoe styles at a variety of price points.

On the high-end, Baldwin is a big fan of Casadei, often sporting the brand’s signature “Blade” heels for red carpet appearances and for dressy nights out.

Hailey Baldwin in Casadei heels. Rex Shutterstock/Courtesy of Farfetch

The white boot trend erupted this summer, and Baldwin embraced the trend with Velcro-strapped Doc Martens in the hard-to-pull-off colorway. Purchase them on eBay now.

Hailey Baldwin in white Doc Marten boots. Splash/Courtesy of Doc Martens

Adidas sneakers work for the streets, the club or the gym, and Baldwin wears the brand for all three occasions. The classic Stan Smith sneaker is a favorite of hers — and the shoe costs well under $100.

Hailey Baldwin in Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Splash/Courtesy of Nordstrom

For red carpet appearances, Baldwin sometimes adds height to her 5-foot-7 frame with towering platform sandals. Celebrity favorite Jimmy Choo was her choice for this year’s MTV VMAs.

Hailey Baldwin in Jimmy Choo platform sandals. Rex Shutterstock/Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Thigh-high boots can be difficult to pull off, but Baldwin knows how to make the look work. This style, from Tony Bianco, is trendy but won’t break the band.

Hailey Baldwin in Tony Bianco thigh-high boots. Splash/Courtesy of Tony Bianco

Baldwin will nab the FN Achievement Award for Style Influencer of the Year on Nov. 28 at the IAC Building in New York. In winning the award, the 21-year-old joins the ranks of other fashionable celebrities, including Chiara Ferragni, Nicole Richie and Alexa Chung.