Gwen Stefani Sparkled From Head to Toe — And Hacked Her Shoes to Avoid Slipping

Gwen Stefani looks like an angel during her holiday performance.

There’s no competing with Gwen Stefani‘s unique sense of style. The star’s fashion range is special and she proved it this week with her array of holiday looks.

Today, she wowed a crowd full of fans at the pre-taping of her performance for the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. The singer wore a sparkling silver fringe mini dress that featured sheer, see-through panels around the décolletage. She accessorized the eye-catching number with a crystal-covered headband and Swarovski-embellished Jimmy Choo pointed pumps that had cutouts on the side.

To avoid having them slip off her feet, she cleverly put on a clear band to keep her heels from moving. Though you’ll have to bid for the stilettos on eBay, we guarantee they’ll be worth the wait.

Gwen Stefani performs for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Splash News

A day earlier, she took a more casual approach with a jeans centered look that still managed to turn heads. What really made the singer’s outfit were her eye-catching pair of Casadei nude thigh high boots. Though her 5-inch shoes were slightly darker than the ones we picked below, we’re here for them both. It’s easy to go overboard with nude, but we’re obsessed with the balance she was able to accomplish here.

