6 Best Shoes that Made Goop’s 2017 Gift Guide — Starting at Just $40

Goop’s annual gift guide has been released, and if shoes are on your shopping list, look no further than founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s suggestions.

While some of the shoes that made the cut have sold out — such as Christian Louboutin’s baby shoes — many options remain, including some relatively low-cost options. Shop all styles below.

1. Allbirds Men’s Wool Runners

Goop calls these shoes “both classic and of the moment.” Made from sustainable wool and free of logos, Allbirds’ kicks cost just $95 and come in a variety of colors.

2. Derek Rose Men’s Closed Back Slippers

Luxuriously lined with shearling, these slippers are marketed as perfect for cozy evenings or lazy weekend mornings. In addition to Goop’s recommendation, the Evening Standard also advises purchasing these shoes.

3. Freshly Picked Baby Mocs

Freshly Picked is a trendy baby shoes brand and a celebrity favorite, chosen by everyone from the Kardashians to Michael Phelps. Goop lists several styles from the brand on its holiday list, including these gold-colored moccasins.

4. Vans Kids Sk8 Mid-Rise Reissue Sneaker

These Vans sneakers are another Kardashian family favorite. The kicks feature the brand’s famous side-swipe detailing, as well as Velcro straps to allow for easy pulling on and off.

5. Tamara Mellon Hustler – Abrasivato

These Tamara Mellon booties are on Goop’s list as a perfect product to wear on the go. With a pointed toe and a chunky heel, these slick shoes work with a variety of outfits.

6. White + Warren Cashmere Eye Mask & Slipper Bundle

An eye mask and slipper bundle, this set is intended for travel — as well as for lounging around on the couch. Made of cashmere, the items are designed to be super cozy.

