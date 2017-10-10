Gigi Hadid Rocks See-Through Corset & Bella Sizzles In Lace-Up Dress for 21st Birthday

Gigi (L) and Bella Hadid step out for the latter's 21st birthday dinner on Oct. 9.

On the heels of announcing a makeup collaboration with Maybelline, Gigi Hadid rocked an ice-blue ensemble to celebrate sister Bella Hadid’s 21st birthday at a dinner with their mother, Yolanda Foster, in NYC on Monday.

While Nike spokesmodel Bella donned a sultry black dress and slinky sandals as they headed out hand-in-hand, Gigi wore a light-blue semi-sheer corset-style strapless top paired with matching high-waisted trousers and Stuart Weitzman custom-dyed satin Curvia pumps.

Gigi Hadid (L) wearing custom dyed satin Curvia pumps from Stuart Weitzman with sister Bella on Oct. 9. Splash

Gigi — who made waves when she rocked a pixie cut for Stuart Weitzman’s ad campaign in July — looked like a modern-day Cinderella in the shimmering stilettos.

Gigi Hadid dons Stuart Weitzman custom-dyed satin Curvia pumps while out in NYC. Splash

Unfortunately, you can’t get her exact version, but you can shop these fall-inspired Stuart Weitzman Curvia pumps in a plum colorway below.

