Gigi Hadid Rocks See-Through Corset & Bella Sizzles In Lace-Up Dress for 21st Birthday

On the heels of announcing a makeup collaboration with Maybelline, Gigi Hadid rocked an ice-blue ensemble to celebrate sister Bella Hadid’s 21st birthday at a dinner with their mother, Yolanda Foster, in NYC on Monday.
While Nike spokesmodel Bella donned a sultry black dress and slinky sandals as they headed out hand-in-hand, Gigi wore a light-blue semi-sheer corset-style strapless top paired with matching high-waisted trousers and Stuart Weitzman custom-dyed satin Curvia pumps.
Gigi — who made waves when she rocked a pixie cut for Stuart Weitzman’s ad campaign in July — looked like a modern-day Cinderella in the shimmering stilettos.
Unfortunately, you can’t get her exact version, but you can shop these fall-inspired Stuart Weitzman Curvia pumps in a plum colorway below.
