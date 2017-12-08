Bet You Didn’t Realize Gal Gadot Rocked Shorts Under a Red Hot Dress at GQ Men of the Year Awards

View Slideshow Gal Gadot wearing Dior at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Hollywood. Rex Shutterstock

The GQ Men of the Year Awards were last night, and although the event is typically about the guys, we’re taking a second to appreciate a few fabulous women who stepped out in some head-turning outfits for the party.

Held at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., the red carpet saw a slew of men suited up — and while they sure looked snazzy, we couldn’t keep our eyes off the beauties.

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot looked elegant, yet sexy, in a plunging red dress with a long hem by Dior and shorts underneath, which gave way to patent ankle-wrap Loubouin pumps.

Gal Gadot wearing a red dress with black strappy pointed pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Gal Gadot wears a red dress by Dior that featured shorts under the skirt. Rex Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski was also on hand for the affair, where she sported a sleek black satin embellished ensemble from Prada’s fall ’17 collection paired Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a Prada dress with Stuart Wetizman sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale showed off her gams in a mini black leather halter dress featuring mint green detailing teamed with sheer black stockings and pointed shoes.

Kate Beckinsale wearing a leather mini dress with mint green accents. Rex Shutterstock

Check out more celebrities that hit the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards party.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski’s Stylist Chloé Bartoli Tells Us How to Wear a ’90s Platform Boot

Gal Gadot Wore a Plunging Jumpsuit and Stiletto Spike Heels on ‘Justice League’ Press Tour

FN Exclusive: 10 Top Designers Imagine Their Fantasy Wedding Shoes For Meghan Markle