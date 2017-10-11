6 Cozy Slippers For Fall Can Take You From Indoors to Outdoors

HAFLINGER Women's GZ Chloe European Clog
Haflinger Chloe slippers.
Everyone wants to get more bang for their buck these days with products that serve multi purposes. Since footwear is no exception, there’s a range of fashionable casual looks that do double duty as shoes and slippers with soles durable enough to make the transition from at-home to outdoor wear.

These versatile styles also are designed with comfort features such as supportive footbeds and uppers in cozy wool and easy to care for nylon, making them good for the feet. And, since fashion is just as important as function, with styles that include cozy booties from Olukai, mocs from Minnetonka, to sneaker-inspired styles from Time Slippers.

Telecommuters were among the early adapters of the trend, working from home eight hours a day and then heading to Starbucks or picking up their kids at the bus stop after school. They were followed by groups of college student who often slip on a pair when running across campus to class.

The wearing occasions for these hybrid looks continue. As travel season ramps up, these styles make natural travel shoes, keeping feet comfortable in flight. They then make the transition back to a slipper for hotel wear.

With the holiday season approaching, these easy-to-wear looks are a gift giving option that’s likely to push those old pink bunny slippers right under the bed.

Here, are some fashionable slipper options to cozy up to this fall.

1. Olukai Ola Hou shearling lined bootie with buckle trim and back tab

olukai Ola Hou

2. Acorn Slopeside Bootie with wool lining and removable footbed

acorn Women's Slopeside Boots

3. Teva Ember Moc with quilted upper and easy access collapsible heel

teva ember moc

4. Giesswein Alp Shoe featuring a natural wool upper and cork-latex footbed

Giesswein alp shoe

5. Time Slippers Low-top Sneaker with collapsible heel and cushioned yoga mat insole

time

6. Minnetonka Velvet Slipper with cozy faux shearling lining

 

Minnetonka Velvet Slipper with cozy faux shearling lining. Courtesy of Minnetonka
