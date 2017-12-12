Freshly Picked Adds Eight New Disney Baby Shoes to Its Popular Collab

Freshly Picked has added eight new styles to its Disney collaboration. Courtesy of brand

If you weren’t able to get your hands on a pair of Freshly Picked’s adorable Disney baby moccasins before they disappeared, you’re in luck.

The Utah-based brand — whose celeb fans include Boomer Phelps (Michael Phelps’ son) and North West (daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian) — has just released eight new styles and restocked the original six shoes, which launched last month and sold out in less than an hour. New designs include solid black and blush pink moccasins with an allover mouse ears print; styles with colorful graphic representations of both Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck’s signature outfits; and allover cartoon prints of Mickey, Donald and Minnie Mouse.

A style inspired by Mickey Mouse’s iconic clothes. Courtesy of brand

A Minnie Mouse-inspired pair. Courtesy of brand

The leather soft-sole moccasins, which feature a fringed accent around the ankle, are available now on Freshly Picked’s website for $60 a pair. The shoes come in infant sizes 1-7 and make a great holiday gift for the little ones in your life.

A colorful Donald Duck-inspired design. Courtesy of brand

A style featuring a Minnie Mouse print. Courtesy of brand

Freshly Picked’s founder and designer, Susan Petersen, told Footwear News last month that it’s exciting to collaborate with such an iconic and beloved kids’ brand.

“Our mission as a company is to make parenting joyful, and Disney brings so many children and adults happiness with their products,” she said. “Mickey Mouse and his friends have always been such a well-loved group of characters. They’re so fun and loving that you just want to go hang out with them. It’s a whimsical feeling as a kid, and it stays with you into adulthood.”

To check out the entire Freshly Picked x Disney collection, visit the brand’s freshlypicked.com.