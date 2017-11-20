Check Out Freshly Picked’s Adorable New Disney Collection

The new Freshly Picked x Disney collection showcases classic characters such as Minnie Mouse. Courtesy of brand

For its latest collaboration, Freshly Picked is serving up a little Disney magic.

The Utah-based children’s brand has teamed with the entertainment giant on an adorable series of six soft-sole moccasins for babies. The leather shoes, which feature the brand’s signature fringed design, showcase Disney’s most iconic characters, among them Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto and Donald Duck. Available to shop now on freshlypicked.com, the moccasins retail for $60 a pair.

A printed style featuring Mickey Mouse. Courtesy of brand

A Mickey Mouse silhouette design. Courtesy of brand

In creating the collection, Freshly Picked utilized both colorful comic-style art and black silhouette treatments to bring the characters to life. “We wanted to capture the spirit of classic Disney,” Freshly Picked founder Susan Petersen told Footwear News. “Our goal was to create timeless designs with a fun, Freshly Picked twist. With this in mind, we used Disney’s iconic artwork in a way that feels very current and fresh for babies.”

Freshly Picked’s Pluto-inspired shoes. Courtesy of brand

A colorful Donald Duck-inspired design. Courtesy of brand

Petersen added that it is exciting to collaborate with a brand that is such a big part of kids’ childhoods. “Our mission as a company is to make parenting joyful, and Disney brings so many children and adults happiness with their products. Mickey Mouse and his friends have always been such a well-loved group of characters. They’re so fun and loving that you just want to go hang out with them. It’s a whimsical feeling as a kid, and it stays with you into adulthood.”

A pink pair detailed with a Minnie Mouse silhouette. Courtesy of brand

The Disney partnership follows on the heels of Freshly Picked’s hugely successful collaborations with Care Bears, Hello Kitty and NASA. The brand — whose celebrity fans include Mila Kunis, Jessica Alba and Kim Kardashian — also has been busy this year expanding its product offering to include diaper bags, as well as several new footwear styles such as oxfords, sandals and Mary Janes.