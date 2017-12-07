Dress Like a First Lady in These Matching Shoes and Coats

Looking to gain some status with your fall and winter wardrobes? Here’s a tip: take inspiration from our nation’s first ladies.

Whether it be Jackie Kennedy’s iconic pillbox hats or Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits, and now, Melania Trump’s sky-high heels, U.S. first ladies have made an impact on fashion trends. But the one closet staple that never seems to go away for these first ladies is the sophisticated coat.

Here are some of this season’s hottest coats paired with matching shoes. Check it out below.

1. The Pink Lady

Dress in head-to-pink for a bubbly look. Christian Louboutin has the perfect pair of pumps to match Mansur Gavriel’s wool coat, which is part of the label’s debut ready-to-wear collection.

2. Green Envy

For the warmer days this fall, Topshop’s double-breasted waist-tie trench coat gives off an edge in this army green colorway. The coat can be paired with matching army green shoes, and in this case, Schutz offers its Monik leather lace-up block heel sandals for a perfect match.

3. Class Act

Look like class in these timeless block-heeled pump by Marc Fisher LTD. The navy color gives off major White House vibes and goes well with J. Crew’s tailored wool coat.

4. All-Black Everything

Keep it chic and simple in this all-black ensemble. Burberry’s clean cut trench presents a streamlined silhouette, which can be paired with Stuart Weitzman’s popular Hiline over-the-knee boots in black suede.

5. Plaid Fad

Channel your vintage self in this heritage double-breasted coat by Malene Birger in cream. Matching sock booties will add a modern touch to this classic outfit.

