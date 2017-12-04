Eva Longoria Used This Flirty Styling Trick to Give Her Petite Frame a Boost in Height

Eva Longoria went all-out for the 2017 annual Kennedy Center Honors last night in Washington, D.C., wearing the most flattering LBD. She donned an elegant floor-length Balmain dress with an extremely low plunging neckline that elongated the 5-foot-2 actress’ figure. When it comes to eveningwear, we’re here for anything that makes us look taller.

To gain even more height, the star wore matching 4-inch Gianvito Rossi jet black heels, but their simple design still put all the attention on the showstopping dress.

Longoria flattered her feet with a dark pedicure that did not overpower the rest of the ensemble. On top of that, she kept her sparkle to a minimum, slipping on only studded earrings and her ring.

If you’re looking for accessories that will go with everything and won’t overwhelm any party outfits you have planned this holiday season, stay low-key with your jewelry like Longoria and grab her luxury heels below.

Eva Longoria attends the 40th annual Kennedy Center Honors. Rex Shutterstock

Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino Ankle-Strap Sandals $815 buy it

