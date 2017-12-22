5 Best End-of-Year Shoe Sales to Shop

It may be a little late for holiday shopping, but many retailers are offering massive end-of-year sales — and some products are on sale for as much as 75 percent off. Here, we’ve rounded up the best discounts you can get on shoes right now.

1. Nordstrom

Nordstrom is clearing out designer goods to make room for the next season’s wares, which means big potential savings on some of the most coveted shoe brands around. Shop shearling trimmed Prada sneakers, Chloé ballerina flats and red carpet-worthy Jimmy Choo sandals — all at 60 percent off.

Jimmy Choo Marianna Sandal Courtesy of Nordstrom

2. Saks Fifth Avenue

Like Nordstrom, Saks is offering up to 60 percent off its designer wares to make room for new merchandise. Offerings include studded Prada pumps and Miu Miu over-the-knee boots — at 45 percent off — as well as fireworks-embroidered Aquazzura sandals for 55 percent less than the initial price.

Aquazzura Brooklyn Studded Leather Booties Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

3. Topshop

High-street retailer Topshop is offering up to 50 percent off all its goods, including footwear. The brand’s initial prices often run well under $100, so discounted wares can be purchased starting at just $10.

Topshop Disco Stretch Sock Boots Courtesy of Topshop

4. Macy’s

Macy’s is offering up to 70 percent off its clearance items as part of its year-end sale — and the retailer will take 30 percent off on winter shoe sales. Highlights include millennial pink Adidas Superstar sneakers for 30 percent off — as well as deep discounts on sneakers from other athleticwear brands— and 50 percent off Ugg riding boots.

Adidas Women’s Tubular Shadow Casual Sneakers Courtesy of Macy's

5. Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter is offering up to 70 percent off on some of the trendiest shoes of fall ’17. Get Off-White “For Walking” boots and Stuart Weitzman embellished mules for 50 percent off, and don’t miss out on 70 percent discounted Loeffler Randall faux fur-trimmed sandals.

Loeffler Randall Nicolette Faux Fur-Trimmed Sandals Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

