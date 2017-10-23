Celebrate the Festival of Diwali in Shoes With Indian-Inspired Beading and Tapestries

Tory Burch's Caterina slingback in a rich brocade. Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Everyone looks forward to a celebration, and this week marks Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. The event signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

A key festival in India, it takes place over a five-day period that includes a range of rituals, namely millions of lights shining on housetops, outside doors and windows, and around temples and buildings.

Fashion also plays a part in the celebration and includes dressing up before Diwali night in new clothes or one’s best outfit — head to toe. While some may opt to mark the occasion in in traditional Indian dress, others can take a contemporary approach.

Footwear options include shoes, boots and sandals inspired by classic Indian fashion that feature fancy embroidery and beading.

Here, Footwear News has curated a range of shoe styles for those celebrating, as well as those who simply want to share the experience and know what to wear.

Azura Anarosa Embellished Thong interprets a comfort footbed adds colorful bead to the upper for some glitz and glam.

2. Sam Edelman Lisabeth adds colorful pom poms and beading to a gladiator-inspired sandal.

3. Katy Perry Nakano open-toe boot is dressed up with metallic beading for evening wear.

4. Christian Louboutin over-the-ankle boot on block heel is embroidered with colorful birds.

5. Dolce & Gabbana jeweled lace mule in basic black for day to evening wear.

6. Joe’s Serafina red mule with plunging topline in silky suede goes from indoor to outdoor wear with elegant ease.