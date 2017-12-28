How to Get the 5 Biggest Shoe Trends of 2017 for Less

Many of the hottest shoe styles of the year came at a steep price.

Saint Laurent’s crystal-covered Niki boots cost $10,000 — and still were so coveted that they had a wait list. And the Off-White x Nike’s reconstructed Air Jordan sneaker (which took home the Footwear News Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year) has a $1,000+ resale price.

For those hoping to get the on-trend styles at more affordable prices, here are some less expensive options that look pretty similar.

The glittery slouch boot

Saint Laurent’s crystal-embellished slouch boot may set wearers back $10,000, but Forever 21 sells a similar style for $88. If you’re hoping to test out the glistening-boot look, consider this style, which pulls on and off for easy wearability and features a 3-inch heel for a bit of glamour.

Faux Crystal Knee-High Boots Courtesy of Forever 21

The slip-on shoe with some hardware

Gucci’s Princetown loafers — and their open-backed counterpart — were popular choices for celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Sofia Richie this year. But the least-expensive iteration of the shoes will set you back a cool $680. Sam Edelman offers a similar style for $120.

Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Pointy-toed thigh-highs

Balenciaga’s knife boots made a major statement this year. With an exaggerated tip, the boots fulfill the architectural shoe trend that remained popular on the runways this year. And Balenciaga made them in a variety of fun colors — including bright red and snow white, two of fall’s biggest colorways. Ego Shoes offers a similar look, but at a $61.99 price point, the shoes are more affordable than Balenciaga’s.

Ego Shoes Alabama Pointed Toe Long Boot In Red Lycra Courtesy of Ego Shoes

The logo’d slide

Logos came back in a big way this year, and they seemed to adorn every surface imaginable, pool slides included. Fendi, Balenciaga and Givenchy were among the brands to create own logo’d pool slides for fans, with prices of $300 and up. For a more affordable look, go the athleisure route and sport a pair of Adidas slides with the brand’s signature triple stripe. This look will set you back just $45.

Adidas Adilette Slides Courtesy of Adidas

The reconstructed Air Jordan

The exclusive Off-White x Nike sneakers are selling on the resale market for well over $1,000, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get the look yourself for less. Tinker around with a pair of Air Jordans to get a customized look for yourself — designer Virgil Abloh encourages this. And if you aren’t interested in taking a knife to your own pair of kicks, rest assured that Abloh is releasing more styles in collaboration with Nike in the coming year.