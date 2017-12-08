7 Best Designer Shoes To Rent For Upcoming Holiday Parties — Starting at $35

It’s party time. Holiday festivities are beginning to fill up your calendar this month, and the question on everyone’s mind is, “What will I wear?” And while many look to buy a pair of fancy and flashy heels to amp up their outfits, it doesn’t always mean you have to break the bank.

How can you rock a pair of Christian Louboutins without shelling out hundreds of dollars, you ask? Easy, rent a pair instead.

Savvy shoppers know that there’s a handful of rental services out there that allow you to rent luxury shoes, usually for up to a week, and at an affordable price.

After scanning these sites, FN rounded out a list of the best designer shoes to rent for your upcoming holiday parties. Take a look.

1. Christian Louboutin Platform Mary Jane Peep-Toe Pumps

These platform Mary Jane style pumps by Christian Louboutin are available through Style Lend. This company allows consumers to rent shoes for seven days, with prices as low as $35.

2. Jimmy Choo Gold Pumps

These Jimmy Choo pumps are detailed with a metallic gold finish — perfect for the elegant holiday dinner party.

3. Christian Louboutin Crystal Peep-Toe Pumps

Originally retailing for nearly $2,000, these crystal Christian Louboutin pumps can be yours for the week for just $125.

4. Gucci Metallic Leather Gold Loafer Heels

Available through Village Luxe, another rental company, these Gucci heels are statement makers.

Village Luxe offers same-day delivery options while providing a curated selection of styles from the designer closets of women in New York City. The site is currently invite only, but shoppers can easily join the waitlist.

5. Charlotte Olympia Black Velvet Platform Pumps

Charlotte Olympia’s signature gold platform gives these simple velvet pumps an edge.

6. Chanel Silver Cap-Toe Pumps

Standout in these classic Chanel metallic pumps.

7. Gianvito Rossi Suede Ankle-Booties

Skip the stilettos this season with these block-heeled booties by Gianvito Rossi.

