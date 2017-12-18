5 Gifts to Buy the CrossFit Junkie in Your Life

If you’re looking to buy some last-minute gifts for the CrossFit fanatic in your life, you’ve come to the right place. Of course, footwear is important to CrossFitters. But it’s not the only thing they need for a good workout. Check out these suggestions for shoes and other necessities for a great CrossFit experience.

Reebok Legacy Lifter

Aside from a shoe that’s universal and can perform a wide range of CrossFtit functions, a solid lifting shoe is a must-have. And Reebok has one in particular that the CrossFit community loves.

Nike Metcon Repper DSX

For the person who needs a CrossFit shoe capable of doing everything, the Swoosh has one with a great price point.

HumanX Chalk Balls

Grip when weightlifting is important. Chalk can help with that. These balls are made to produce less dust than a loose bag of chalk, which helps reduce the mess.

Reebok CrossFit WristWrap

Don’t let your most grueling workouts damage your wrists. Wrist wraps are a great way to get the support needed to have an incredible workout.

Schiek 2004 Lifting Belt

If you’re lifting heavy, a weight belt is a great tool to have. It gives you the support you need for those daunting lifts where you need to exert a ton of force.