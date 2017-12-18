5 Gifts to Buy the CrossFit Junkie in Your Life

Ben Smith shot in the Reebok Nano 7 Weave at CrossFit Krypton in Chesapeake, Va.
If you’re looking to buy some last-minute gifts for the CrossFit fanatic in your life, you’ve come to the right place. Of course, footwear is important to CrossFitters. But it’s not the only thing they need for a good workout. Check out these suggestions for shoes and other necessities for a great CrossFit experience.

 

Reebok Legacy Lifter

 

Aside from a shoe that’s universal and can perform a wide range of CrossFtit functions, a solid lifting shoe is a must-have. And Reebok has one in particular that the CrossFit community loves.

Buy: Reebok Legacy Lifter $200
Nike Metcon Repper DSX

 

For the person who needs a CrossFit shoe capable of doing everything, the Swoosh has one with a great price point.

Buy: Nike Metcon Repper DSX $100
HumanX Chalk Balls

 

Grip when weightlifting is important. Chalk can help with that. These balls are made to produce less dust than a loose bag of chalk, which helps reduce the mess.

Buy: HumanX Chalk Balls $9.18
Reebok CrossFit WristWrap

 

Don’t let your most grueling workouts damage your wrists. Wrist wraps are a great way to get the support needed to have an incredible workout.

Buy: Reebok CrossFit Wrist Wraps $28
Schiek 2004 Lifting Belt

 

If you’re lifting heavy, a weight belt is a great tool to have. It gives you the support you need for those daunting lifts where you need to exert a ton of force.

Buy: Schiek 2004 Lifting Belt $49.95
