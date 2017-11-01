5 Comfortable Wool Shoes That Will Keep You Cozy This Winter

While wool is inherently comfortable, the style comes with additional feel-good features. There’s an elastic lacing system, quick-drying mesh lining for breathability, dual-density polyurethane anatomical footbed, and all-weather rubber outsole for traction on wet surfaces. A patented Drop-In Heel design allows for easy access.

Wool is fast becoming a go-to material for the fashion as well as eco-conscious consumer. According to U.K.-based World of Wool, a producer of raw materials, wool provides a range of features and benefits.

The fiber is naturally occurring and keeps its shape. It has balanced thermal insulation properties, so it is warm in winter and cool in summer, extending its wearing time. It is also hypoallergenic, resistant to bacteria, mold and mildew. It is easily cleaned, flame resistant. And, it is a natural and renewable resource, making it eco-friendly and sustainable. Added to this, it is also biodegradable.

Now that you’re sold on the material, there’s a range of footwear brands that incorporate wool in outdoor styles to at-home looks. Allbirds, one of the newer players, offers footwear for the family, made exclusively of New Zealand superfine merino wool.

1. Allbirds

2. Olukai

OlukaiNohea Moku Hulu. Courtesy of brand

Hawaiian-inspired lifestyle brand Olukai, is getting cozy for fall with the launch of its first-ever wool style, the men’s Nohea Moku Hulu. The saddle-inspired look retails for $110.

3. Giesswein

Iconic European slipper brands Giesswein and Haflinger have long been offering a range of fun, colorful at-home styles in wool. Key styles include classic clog silhouettes, available with soft soles, as well as indoor-outdoor bottoms for added versatility.

4. Haflinger

5. Babbuk

There’s also Babbuk, a Swiss company founded in 2013, by a husband-and-wife team. The collection was inspired by traditional Russian felted boots. Today, the brand offers slippers that are produced in Nepal, with a companion collection of sneakers produced in Portugal. Its latest style, a unisex wool boot, launched in February.

Stay warm.

Want more?

Shoe of the Week: Ugg Sandals With Some Wild, Woolly Pompoms

Allbirds Debuts Its First Kids’ Shoes — and They’re as Cute as You’d Expect