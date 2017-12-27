7 Comfortable Flats That Work for New Year’s Eve — and Are on Sale

While high heels might seem like the only women’s shoe option for New Year’s Eve celebrations, flat shoes can be just as festive. And as post-Christmas sales begin, you can nab a great deal on a pair of shoes just in time for the holidays. Here are some stylish options to consider as you do your end-of-year sale shopping.

1. The bow-adorned slipper

These embellished slippers aren’t meant to be paired with a bathrobe. The easy-to-slip-on style features a black bow on top — making your feet seem like a belated Christmas gift. And the shoes are 50 percent off on Net-a-Porter, making them a great buy this holiday season.

Prada Bow-Embellished Satin Slipper Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

2. The fur slingback sandal

These luxurious sandals, which feature millennial pink mink fur and a leather lining, work perfectly for winter — and they could be a big conversation starter at a party. Plus, the sandals are on sale for just 50 percent of their initial price.

Valentino Garavani Mink Fur Ankle-Strap Sandal Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

3. The sparkly slip-on sneaker

Slip-on sneakers are a comfortable choice, but they might seem too casual for a New Year’s Eve celebration. These Topshop sneakers — they come in a burgundy colorway with a sequined pattern on the upper — feel a bit more festive, without sacrificing comfort.

Topshop Toni Embellished Slip On Trainer Courtesy of Topshop

4. The embroidered ankle boot

These leather ankle boots feature three buckle straps for a rocker edge and flower embroidery for a sweet element. The boots work for nearly any occasion — and they’re just $60 a pair.

Zara Flat Leather Ankle Boot With Embroidery and Buckles Courtesy of Zara

5. The bejeweled suede flat

These flats have it all: Made of suede, the shoes feature fur trim and colorful jewel detailing. The maximalist, high–glamour approach is back in for spring ’18, so these flats work perfectly going into the new season. And they’re 50 percent off.

Stuart Weitzman ChicJewels Flat Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

6. The over-the-knee boot

Over-the-knee boots add a sultry element to any look, while also providing additional warmth on a cold day. These Gianvito Rossi boots come in a versatile gray suede and easily pull on and off.

Gianvito Rossi Felder Flat Cuissard Flat Stretch-Suede Over-the-Knee Boot Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi

7. The metallic loafer

Mules and loafers ruled in 2017 — and Gigi Hadid even dared to wear a sparkly flat mule on the red carpet. Rebecca Minkoff offers menswear-inspired loafers in a feminine metallic purple.