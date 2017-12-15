What to Wear at a Holiday Office Party: 5 Appropriate Outfit Ideas

Holiday office parties are quickly approaching, and while you may want to look festive, having appropriate attire is always top of mind. Depending how formal the event is, you may have some leeway when it comes to planning out your outfits, but you still should avoid certain styles.

For example, as office dress codes are usually still enforced, clothing that’s too short or too tight are best to avoid, as well as high heels that are just too high. Refrain from revealing fabrics or cuts, and instead, opt for more conservative hemlines and thicker materials. And for those who still want to make a style statement, your shoes are the best way to do so.

So whether you’re looking for a casual, yet chic ensemble or a fancy cocktail dress, below are some ideas to consider when choosing the perfect and proper party look.

1. The Casual Friday Happy Hour Party

Heading to drinks in the early evening set at a casual bar or restaurant? A dark pair of jeans will suffice. Dress up the look with a pair of patent leather sock booties and an embellished sweater to give off a festive flair.

Zara bow appliqué sweater, Zara jeans with studs and pearl beads; Zara.com

2. The Festive Soiree

For those attending the typical holiday party where twinkle lights, poinsettias and decorations fill a room, it’s never a bad idea to tap into the festive spirit when it comes to your outfit. Dress up in a tasteful party dress that hits mid-length and comes in green, red or other wintry hues. Bell sleeves are a nice added touch, and in order to not look so conservative, pair the dress with elegant lace-up or ankle-tie sandals rather than the classic pump.

H&M off-the-shoulder dress; hm.com

3. The Corporate Catered Lunch

So if lunch is catered in the conference room, keep your ensemble professional in classic ankle-length slacks and a button-down shirt. But, spice up the look with a pop of color in your shoes. A stacked heel is still office-appropriate, while a burgundy or navy suede colorway still shows you have some style — even with heavy restrictions.

H&M cotton shirt; H&M stovepipe pants; hm.com

4. The Dance Party

Now if you belong to one of those companies that rent out a nightclub for its Christmas office party, don’t get tricked into thinking you’re going out with the girls on a Saturday night. Yes, the atmosphere will make you think otherwise, but it’s still key to dress in apt attire. Here’s an alternative that still is befitting to that type of party — leather pants, a sequined blouse and sleek black pumps.

H&M sequined blouse; H&M faux leather leggings; hm.com

5. The Formal Fête

And finally for the fancy affair, a kitten-heel mule is easy go-to shoe choice. It’s not too flashy, but is on trend and can be easily paired with a black dress. To stand out from the crowd, choose a fun fabric like velvet thats detailed with metallic or silver threading, which is perfect for the holiday season.

By Malene Birger Jannina velvet dress; net-a-porter.com Courtest of Net-A-Porter

