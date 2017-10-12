5 Stores Where You Can Buy Cheap Shoes for Halloween

Finding shoes that work perfectly with a costume can be tricky — especially when you’re trying to stay on budget.

There are, however, a number of cheap clothing and accessories retailers that have special Halloween shops during the fall months. And if you’re looking for a pair of strappy sandals or thigh-high boots to complete a look, these stores have many offerings, as well.

H&M: H&M offers a ton of shoes that won’t break the bank, and the retailer has a dedicated Halloween section on its website.

Most of H&M’s costumes are pretty simple (unicorn jumpsuit, skeleton-printed leggings, striped cheerleading uniform), but among the brand’s offerings are simple boots that would complete a variety of looks.

Target: A go-to store for all things cheap, Target offers a variety of Halloween costumes. Whether you’re looking for shiny gold gladiator sandals to go with a toga, sparkly red slippers to complete a “Wizard of Oz” look or black and white saddle shoes to pair with a poodle skirt, Target has you covered.

Forever 21: Like H&M, Forever 21 offers cheap, simple costume options — but this popular retailer has a wider variety of options, especially as far as shoes go. Forever 21 offers a variety of sultry sandals and crazy platforms to top off club-appropriate Halloween costumes.

Wal-Mart: Wal-Mart offers a similar selection of costumes to Target (including the same ruby red slippers), and it can be a one-stop shop for all Halloween needs. Wal-Mart has everything from witchy pointy-toed booties to fairylike embellished heels to whimsical “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired shoes.

Dog Dog: This apparel and accessories store offers a variety of pieces that border on the absurd for everyday. Consider going simple with your outfit and letting a wacky pair of shoes from this store dominate your look. Remember those crazy bread slippers that gained a ton of internet traction? Pick them up here.