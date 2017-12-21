Cardi B Rocked Christmas Tree-Colored Christian Louboutin Pumps on ‘The Tonight Show’

Cardi B isn’t known for blending in. Even when she’s wearing one of the most popular colors of the holiday season, the singer manages to completely stand out. Last night, the star made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York wearing a bold yet festive look that instantly turned heads around Rockefeller Center.

She sported a green top with the sleeves and bottom half being slightly darker, featuring fur embellishments. The rapper contrasted the look with tapered black pants and dark green Christian Louboutin pumps that complemented her fur perfectly.

Nude and black are most stars’ go-to shades, but we’re here for the way Cardi mixed things up here with the Christmas tree colored pumps. Since the hue of her shoes leans toward black, they actually work with the brand’s famous red bottoms and don’t clash. It’s safe to say that this can be added to the list of our favorite looks from the hip-hop sensation. 2017 was a knockout year for the rapper, and with the new year right around the corner, we can hardly wait to see what she decides to wear next.

Watch the clip of Cardi B on the show here:

