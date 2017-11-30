Cardi B Looked Body-Confident in a Plunging Bra Top & Pointy Pumps for a Night Out

Cardi posted an all-emerald look on Instagram.

Cardi B is currently living it up while on tour in Europe. She recently performed in Paris, but last night the rapper took a break and made it out to London’s Tape Club.

As expected, she made a star’s entrance in a show-stopping all-black look that instantly caught the entire venue’s attention when she walked in with a flashy style statement. Cardi donned an Alice + Olivia crystal-embellished blazer, which she layered over a plunging bra top that flattered her breasts and décolletage.

The bottom half of her outfit featured matching black leather pants and a classic pointed pump that an on-trend woman can never have enough pairs of.

Instead of the standard LBD for your next girl’s night out, take a cue from Cardi’s playbook and wear a eye-catching pants with a bold top and dressy heels similar to the ones from Topshop below.

