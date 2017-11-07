Bet You Won’t Recognize Blake Lively With Her Unglamorous New Look for a Movie

Blake Lively got into character for her upcoming film “The Rhythm Section,” scheduled to be released in 2019. While shooting scenes in Dublin, the actress looked completely unrecognizable with all her long blond hair gone as she rocked a teal blue beanie.

The star also went makeup-free and put on track pants with chunky black sneakers for her role, which is very different from the seven glam outfit changes she had on her press tour for her new movie “All I See Is You” last month.

Blake Lively on set of The Rythym Section in Dublin, Ireland. Splash News

Even her hilarious husband Ryan Reynolds couldn’t resist trolling her on Instagram. “#Nofilter,” the actor captioned one of his wife’s photos on set.

#nofilter A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

In reality, Lively makes even a basketball jersey look good. She managed to pair a glittery athletic top and bright red Christian Louboutin bow pumps perfectly as she closed out her “All I See Is You” press day last month on a date night with her husband.

Seeing her movie and real-life looks side by side proves just how much effort she puts into acting. The real question is, we wonder what she’s going to wear to promote the 2019 flick she’s currently filming?

Blake Lively wears a basketball outfit for her 7th outfit change of the day in New York City. Splash News

Buy: Christian Louboutin Douce Du Desert $895 buy it

Want more?

You Won’t Believe Blake Lively Wore This Many Louboutins and Outfits In One Day

Blake Lively In Louboutin Heels Had a Dance Battle With Jimmy Fallon

Happy 30th Birthday, Blake Lively: A Look at Her Best Shoe Moments

5 Things You Need to Know if You Want to Launch Your Own Fashion Brand