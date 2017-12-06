Beyoncé Wears Versace ‘Unity’ From Head to Toe on Date With Jay Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z stepped out on Monday night to celebrate the rapper’s 48th birthday in serious style.
For the occasion, the pop star and mom-of-three rented out a theater at the Angelika Film Center in New York City for a private showing of “Wonder Wheel.”
As they were leaving, paps caught the couple in an elevator where Beyoncé posed in a Versace tartan-florage embroidered dress and black ankle-strap pumps, both with the message of “Unity” emblazoned on the side.
The “Formation” singer’s look was complete with a blue fur coat on her shoulder, Krewe sunglasses and a purple snakeskin bag.
Meanwhile, the “4:44” artist repped clean white Nike sneakers with a burgundy suit and gold chains around his neck. According to a video released by TMZ, Jay can be heard telling photographers, “hurry up, come get it.”
The scene felt reminiscent of the infamous 2014 elevator incident at the Met Gala, in which Solangé Knowles got into a scuffle with Jay. This time, though, the couple was all smiles.
Shop Bey’s shoes below, which are currently marked down from their original price of $1,025.
