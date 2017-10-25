5 Best Packable Lightweight Travel Shoes That Are Perfect for Winter Getaways

Planning a winter getaway? As airlines continue to mount luggage fees, traveling light has become all the more important. But unless you’re one of the rich and famous with complete wardrobes at your second or third homes, its time to consider footwear that easily folds up in your carry-on or suitcase.

There’s a range of options when it comes to packable shoes, so consider where you are headed. Options include outdoor boots if heading to Aspen for a ski weekend, and slippers for lounging around the lodge. If planning an island vacation, flip flops are the way to go in addition to a pair of comfy ballet flats so you can comfortably dance the night away.

Here, you can check off your packing list with these novelty travel footnotes that get you from day to night and everything in between.

1. Pakems Cortina Brickell midcalf après-ski boot with warm faux-fur lining, discreet zipper pocket for credit cards and matching carry pouch.

2. Sidekicks’ slip-on style with soft stretch upper takes the place of socks on a long plane ride, then transitions to the hotel gym.

3. The Original Muk Luks Fiona boot with cozy faux fur lining and soft sole mimics a Scandinavian sweater.





4. Sidekicks foldable ballet flat fits discreetly in a handbag or tote and provides welcome relief from a pair of high-heels.





5. Hounds on-the-go collapsible flip-flop neatly fits in its own carry pouch and can be dressed up or down.



