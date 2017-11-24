7 Best Shoe Sales to Shop for Black Friday

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and some of the markdowns are incredible. If you’re searching for shoes at below market prices, look no further than the below stores — some of which are online retailers for those looking to avoid the busy stores.

1. Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter’s midseason sale began Monday, and the e-tailer is offering a wide variety of brands at significant markdowns. Shop everything from Jimmy Choo pumps at 30 percent off to Aquazzura flats at 40 percent off to Giuseppe Zanotti sandals at 50 percent off.

2. Amazon

Regardless of whether you’re searching for menswear, womenswear or children’s, Amazon is offering a wide range of discounted goods this Black Friday. Offerings include men’s Cole Haan laceups at just $125, children’s Adidas Superstars for as little as $22 and plenty of Nine West styles on deep discount for women.

3. Barneys New York

Shop up to 40 percent off designer goods from Barneys. Men’s boots from brands such as Balenciaga, Calvin Klein and Alexander McQueen are on deep discount, as are women’s shoes from high-end designers like Chloé and Fendi. Barneys’ in-house brand also can be shopped at significantly reduced prices.

4. Naturalizer

When Black Friday shopping, you usually need to carefully check an item’s price to make sure it’s included in the sale. Naturalizer removes that burden, as every single product on its site is 40 percent off. With full-priced footwear starting at just $40, that means you can nab yourself some very affordable new kicks.

5. Puma

Like Naturalizer, Puma is offering a deep discount on everything on its entire site. Shop all Puma styles for 30 percent of their initial price, from sportswear to leisurewear. Discounted items also include hot celebrity collaborations, like Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma creepers and The Weeknd’s Puma Parallel.

6. Target

Target has sales in all kinds of categories this Black Friday, with shoes among the retailer’s best deals. Shop children’s styles starting at just $20, and get women’s winter boots for as little as $20.

7. Bloomingdale’s

Find items for up to 50 percent off during the Bloomingdale’s Black Friday sale. As winter approaches, pick up women’s boots from brands like Marc Jacobs and Stuart Weitzman for 30 percent off. On the men’s side, get 30 percent off trendy Salvatore Ferragamo pool slides — perfect for your winter vacation — or shop Adidas sneakers for a 20 percent discount.

