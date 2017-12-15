8 Best Retail Rewards Programs That Make It Easy to Earn Money Back for Shoes & Clothes

Various credit and loyalty cards. Rex Shutterstock

Few things in life are better than finally cashing in on those long-hoarded rewards points.

But even the best loyalty programs can sometimes make you feel like you have to spend $1,000 just to save a few bucks. Plus, there’s a need to stay on top of navigating emails and sign-up forms to boot. Still, a winning rewards program makes sense for the frequent and savvy shopper — in some cases, you’ll get discounts and gifts just for buying things you were already planning to get.

We rounded up a list of some of the best points and rewards programs among popular retailers such as Macy’s, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. Consider signing up to put the money you’re already spending to work in your favor.

Shoes.com: With 1 point for every $1 spent and $10 in spending money after 200 points, the popular shoe site’s rewards program will have you seeing real-time prizes after just a few orders.

