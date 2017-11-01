7 Slip-In Shoe Insoles for Men to Look Up to 2.5-Inches Taller — Starting at $7

By /
Need a boost? Look no further than FN’s roundup of height-increasing slip-in insoles for men. Walk through a room with confidence and a pep in your step in any one of our picks, knowing that you look and feel taller.

That said, let’s get shopping.

1. Tall Men Shoes Height Increase Elevator Shoes Insole

Add an extra 1.5 to 2 inches of height with these detachable insoles padded with air cushioning for maximum comfort.

tall men shoes Detachable Height Increase Elevator Shoes Insole

Buy: Tall Men Shoes Insole $11.99
2. LiftKits Men’s Hi-Tops Universal Height Increasing Insoles

Similarly, get up to 2 inches with these inserts designed by an orthopedic doctor and made with air bubble technology. 

LiftKits Men's Hi-Tops Universal Height Increasing Insoles

Buy: LiftKit's High-Tops Insoles $44.95
3. Jota Shoe Lifts Height Insole

Slip this simple Jota height-increasing insole into your shoe if you’re looking for a simple 1-inch lift.

Jota Shoe Lifts Height Insole Jota shoe lift. Amazon
Buy: Jota Shoe Lifts Height Insole $9.10
4. Y2COMMERCE 2-Layer Height Elevator Insoles

Made with PolyUrethane layers for custom comfort, these insoles can be trimmed to fit your foot exactly. 

Y2C Men's 2-Layer Height Increase Elevator Shoes Insoles

Buy: Y2C 2-Layer Insoles $14.48
5. Kalevel Height Increase Adjustable Insole

With a 2-layer adjustable height design, you can bet these soft durable insoles won’t be slipping around the inside of your shoe.

Kalevel Height Increase Adjustable Insole

Buy: Kalevel Insole $10.99
6. Undercover Fox Height Lifting Inserts

Grow 2 inches in one swift motion when you put these Undercover Fox lifts into your shoes.

 

Undercover Fox Height Lifting Inserts

 

Buy: Undercover Fox Inserts $7.90
7. Footinsole 1-inch Height Increase Insole

Gain an inch with these thin easy and adjustable insoles made with anti-odor technology.

Footinsole 1-inch Height Increase Insole

 

Buy: Footinsole 1-inch Insole $12.34
