7 Slip-In Shoe Insoles for Men to Look Up to 2.5-Inches Taller — Starting at $7

Need a boost? Look no further than FN’s roundup of height-increasing slip-in insoles for men. Walk through a room with confidence and a pep in your step in any one of our picks, knowing that you look and feel taller.

That said, let’s get shopping.

LiftKits Men’s Hi-Tops height-increasing insole. Courtesy of Amazon

1. Tall Men Shoes Height Increase Elevator Shoes Insole

Add an extra 1.5 to 2 inches of height with these detachable insoles padded with air cushioning for maximum comfort.

2. LiftKits Men’s Hi-Tops Universal Height Increasing Insoles

Similarly, get up to 2 inches with these inserts designed by an orthopedic doctor and made with air bubble technology.

3. Jota Shoe Lifts Height Insole

Slip this simple Jota height-increasing insole into your shoe if you’re looking for a simple 1-inch lift.

4. Y2COMMERCE 2-Layer Height Elevator Insoles

Made with PolyUrethane layers for custom comfort, these insoles can be trimmed to fit your foot exactly.

5. Kalevel Height Increase Adjustable Insole

With a 2-layer adjustable height design, you can bet these soft durable insoles won’t be slipping around the inside of your shoe.

6. Undercover Fox Height Lifting Inserts

Grow 2 inches in one swift motion when you put these Undercover Fox lifts into your shoes.

7.

Gain an inch with these thin easy and adjustable insoles made with anti-odor technology.