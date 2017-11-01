7 Slip-In Shoe Insoles for Men to Look Up to 2.5-Inches Taller — Starting at $7

Need a boost? Look no further than FN’s roundup of height-increasing slip-in insoles for men. Walk through a room with confidence and a pep in your step in any one of our picks, knowing that you look and feel taller.
That said, let’s get shopping.
1. Tall Men Shoes Height Increase Elevator Shoes Insole
Add an extra 1.5 to 2 inches of height with these detachable insoles padded with air cushioning for maximum comfort.
2. LiftKits Men’s Hi-Tops Universal Height Increasing Insoles
Similarly, get up to 2 inches with these inserts designed by an orthopedic doctor and made with air bubble technology.
3. Jota Shoe Lifts Height Insole
Slip this simple Jota height-increasing insole into your shoe if you’re looking for a simple 1-inch lift.
4. Y2COMMERCE 2-Layer Height Elevator Insoles
Made with PolyUrethane layers for custom comfort, these insoles can be trimmed to fit your foot exactly.
5. Kalevel Height Increase Adjustable Insole
With a 2-layer adjustable height design, you can bet these soft durable insoles won’t be slipping around the inside of your shoe.
6. Undercover Fox Height Lifting Inserts
Grow 2 inches in one swift motion when you put these Undercover Fox lifts into your shoes.
7. Footinsole 1-inch Height Increase Insole
Gain an inch with these thin easy and adjustable insoles made with anti-odor technology.