These Are the Best Post-Christmas Sales You Need to Know Now

The post-Christmas sales could be just as exciting as Black Friday if you’re looking in the right places. Since the holiday came to an end, retailers and companies have been offering some seriously sweet discounts. From 50 percent off to extra savings at checkout, here’s a roundup of the top after-Christmas and end-of-year shoe sales.

Nordstrom: Save up to 50 percent at the retailer’s half-yearly sale, featuring Ugg boots at 40 percent off and women’s designer shoes at up to 60 percent off. Nordstrom Rack also is offering up to 75 percent off online and in stores.

Shoes.com: Score 25 percent off at checkout with the code BYE2017. The offer expires Jan. 1. Shoes.com also is offering up to 75 percent off for its end-of-year sale on women’s and men’s shoes.

Zappos.com: The e-tailer is running a winter clearance sale for a limited time only, featuring select items from Ugg, Sperry, Sorel and more.

Net-a-Porter.com: Score deals of up to 70 percent off throughout the site.

Macy’s: The department store is offering free shipping with a $49 purchase, plus an extra 20 percent off with the code JOY. Select Nike styles are 25 percent off.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Deals include up to 60 percent off designer selections in stores and online.

Rebecca Minkoff: Take an extra 30 percent off with the code RINGRING.

Lord & Taylor: Get an extra 30 percent off women’s clearance shoes for a total savings of more than 70 percent. For online purchases only, take $20 off your $160-plus purchases with the code WINTER.

Foot Locker: An online-only year-end clearance sale delivers up to 50 percent off.

