The Best Black Friday Shoe Deals on Amazon.com

Amazon’s Black Friday deals have officially begun and FN has rounded up some of the best deals not to be missed. The e-commerce giant is offering as much as 60 percent off New Balance shoes and apparel in addition to marked-down footwear from other brands like Aldo, Calvin Klein, Nine West and others.

Franco Sarto Women’s Knoll Knee High Boot

Marked down from $189 to about $132, these Franco Sarto wine-colored knee-high boots may be the perfect winter boot.

Franco Sarto Women's Knoll Knee High Boot

2. Calvin Klein Bestie Ankle Boot

Save more than $40 on these cool leather Calvin Klein stiletto booties over this holiday.

Calvin Klein Women's Bestie Ankle Boot

3. Aldo Dreaclya Sneaker

If you’ve been searching for an embellished sneaker, look no further than these Aldo slip-on shoes for under $40.

Aldo Women's Dreaclya Fashion Sneaker
4. New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz V1 Running Shoe

For super comfort, step into New Balance’s Fresh Foam Cruz V1 running shoe, which is priced at just $56.

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Cruz V1 Running Shoe

5. Volatile Pocket Combat Boot

For less than $50, these chunky combat boots are right on trend for the season.

Volatile Women's Pocket Combat Boot

6. Nine West Moore Suede Stiletto Slingbacks

While these Nine West Moore suede slingbacks retail for $99 at Lord & Taylor, you can find this style for less than $70 at Amazon.

Nine West Women's MOORE9 X 9 Suede Heeled Sandal

