The Best Black Friday Shoe Deals on Amazon.com

Amazon’s Black Friday deals have officially begun and FN has rounded up some of the best deals not to be missed. The e-commerce giant is offering as much as 60 percent off New Balance shoes and apparel in addition to marked-down footwear from other brands like Aldo, Calvin Klein, Nine West and others.
Scroll through to shop for Amazon footwear for less.
Franco Sarto Women’s Knoll Knee High Boot
Marked down from $189 to about $132, these Franco Sarto wine-colored knee-high boots may be the perfect winter boot.
2. Calvin Klein Bestie Ankle Boot
Save more than $40 on these cool leather Calvin Klein stiletto booties over this holiday.
3. Aldo Dreaclya Sneaker
If you’ve been searching for an embellished sneaker, look no further than these Aldo slip-on shoes for under $40.
4. New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz V1 Running Shoe
For super comfort, step into New Balance’s Fresh Foam Cruz V1 running shoe, which is priced at just $56.
5. Volatile Pocket Combat Boot
For less than $50, these chunky combat boots are right on trend for the season.
6. Nine West Moore Suede Stiletto Slingbacks
While these Nine West Moore suede slingbacks retail for $99 at Lord & Taylor, you can find this style for less than $70 at Amazon.
