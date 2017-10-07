Twitter is Roasting Bella Hadid for This Cringe-Worthy Sneaker Shopping Interview

Complex released an interview with Bella Hadid as part of their sneaker shopping series on Monday and people are cringing with plenty of memes in response.

In the interview, which took place at Kith’s New York location, the Nike spokesmodel talks about her shoe turn-ons and turn-offs when its comes to guys she’s dating.

Lmao I've never actually heard Bella Hadid talk before and I'm screaming does she actually talk like this??? pic.twitter.com/ew30ugP6cJ — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) October 4, 2017

Commenting that she doesn’t mind dirty sneakers, as long as they’re “fresh” — the supermodel then pointed at a pair of shoes and said, “if homeboy’s coming through with these, it’s quiet for him.”

Hadid added, “But if homeboy comes through in like… these. You got some Airmaxes out here, you got some Jordans, homeboy is gonna like… get it.”

That said, people on social media have had a lot to say about how the 20-year-old talks throughout the interview, criticizing her uses of words like “dope,” “fresh” and “homeboy.”

air more uptempo in baby blue🤤 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 3, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

bella hadid said ‘dope’ ‘fresh’ and ‘homeboy’ within a 5 second span there has to be a law against that — ℭruz (@elchapocruzman) October 5, 2017

thinking about my dope homeboy pic.twitter.com/ldsSmVSyG4 — judgmental gay 🎃 (@jdgmntlgay) October 6, 2017

I cannot stop watching the Bella Hadid video I'm on my kitchen floor in tears sos need air cant breathe send help — jess (@Queen_Jessicaaa) October 7, 2017

why does bella hadid talk like she's never met another human being before in her life — Evelyn Garcia (@_evelyngarcia_) October 7, 2017

if homeboy coming through with these…. pic.twitter.com/JBkDKShP0T — 🕷 Eshe 🕸 (@africanpunani) October 6, 2017

if homeboy's coming through with these … it's quiet … but if he comes through in THESE … homeboy's gonna like … get ehhtt pic.twitter.com/fubiFonxYC — NESSA (@miIanfw) October 5, 2017

Impress Bella and shop the Nike Air More Uptempo below.

Watch the full video below:

