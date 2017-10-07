Twitter is Roasting Bella Hadid for This Cringe-Worthy Sneaker Shopping Interview

Complex released an interview with Bella Hadid as part of their sneaker shopping series on Monday and people are cringing with plenty of memes in response.
In the interview, which took place at Kith’s New York location, the Nike spokesmodel talks about her shoe turn-ons and turn-offs when its comes to guys she’s dating.
Commenting that she doesn’t mind dirty sneakers, as long as they’re “fresh” — the supermodel then pointed at a pair of shoes and said, “if homeboy’s coming through with these, it’s quiet for him.”
Hadid added, “But if homeboy comes through in like… these. You got some Airmaxes out here, you got some Jordans, homeboy is gonna like… get it.”
That said, people on social media have had a lot to say about how the 20-year-old talks throughout the interview, criticizing her uses of words like “dope,” “fresh” and “homeboy.”
Watch the full video below:
